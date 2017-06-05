UAE's Aster DM Healthcare eyes Saudi market despite past payment delays
This is despite previous delays in payments from the Saudi government, which could have pushed the company to default on a syndicated loan, he said. Aster, which operates hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in the Gulf and India, is attracted to Saudi Arabia because of the size of the market compared with other Gulf states, and also because of ownership rules, which would let Aster own up to 100 percent of a business, said Azad Moopen.
