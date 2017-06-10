Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoAYan , Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak convene aboad the presidential jet during al-Thani's visit to Turkey in 2016. 'Turkey and Qatar in the Tangled Geopolitics of the Middle East' by Birol BaAYkan The diplomatic siege of Qatar by Saudi Arabia-led Arab Gulf states has cemented ties between Turkey and the small but superrich petro-state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.