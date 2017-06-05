Trump's $110 Billion Arms Deal With S...

Trump's $110 Billion Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia Doesn't Exist

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

The signature triumph of President Trump's trip to the Middle East was the sale of $110 billion of weapons to a totalitarian, Islamist government that funds terrorism , arrests women for driving , and is deliberately engineering a famine in the region's poorest country. But like so many other episodes of this reality-TV presidency, Trump's big sale was a stage-managed stunt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Sun too much 221
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC