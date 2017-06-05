Trump's $110 Billion Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia Doesn't Exist
The signature triumph of President Trump's trip to the Middle East was the sale of $110 billion of weapons to a totalitarian, Islamist government that funds terrorism , arrests women for driving , and is deliberately engineering a famine in the region's poorest country. But like so many other episodes of this reality-TV presidency, Trump's big sale was a stage-managed stunt.
