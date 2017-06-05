Trump International Hotel received $2...

Trump International Hotel received $270,000 from Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

A contractor assigned to a federal government facility in Georgia for work requiring Top Secret security clearance was charged Monday with improperly removin... -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May offered a rebuke of President Trump to a British tabloid Tuesday, saying he was "wrong" to criticize Sadiq Khan, London's fir... In April, U.S. red meat exports slowed moderately from the red-hot pace established in March but were still significantly higher year-over-year, according to statistics releas... Lincoln - The Bob Devaney Sports Center is set to host the U.S. Freestyle World Team Trials this Saturday, and former Huskers Jordan Burroughs and James Green will compete f... -- As the country readies for fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony on Capitol Hill Thursday, President Trump's two adult sons say that despite the... -- Friday's episode of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher has just ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Sun too much 221
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC