Top ten stories from Britain and around the world - NHS and Brexit on agenda as May and Corbyn make final push for votes Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are making a last push for votes as the General Election campaign enters its final day. The Labour leader is warning voters have "24 hours to save the NHS" while Mrs May is highlighting Conservative plans for 23 billion of investment in housing, roads, rail and ultrafast broadband if she is returned to No 10. The Prime Minister is pledging to ensure the benefits are spread across the UK - while returning to her core theme of the campaign that the country's hopes of a brighter future outside the European Union depend on making a success of the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

