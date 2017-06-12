Thoughts on Saudi Arabian health communication
Here on the west coast we're 11 hours behind Saudi time, and the KSA MOH Command and Control Center has lately been posting its daily updates on its Statistics page no earlier than midnight and sometimes even later. So we won't get today's update for at least two or three hours.
