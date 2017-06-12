The Tehran Attacks: Beginning of the End for Assad?
In the week since twin terrorist attacks in Tehran left 17 people dead, Iran has arrested almost 50 people and pledged to crush domestic terrorist cells. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings and gun attacks, the first IS-led attacks inside the otherwise tightly controlled Shi'ite Iran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet Manal al-Sharif, the Saudi woman who dared...
|9 hr
|Ossam Rahman
|1
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC