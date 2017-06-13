The Senate Quietly Refuses To Block A...

The Senate Quietly Refuses To Block Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: RedState

Amid the intense media focus on United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony at a Senate hearing today something was missed, the Senate actually acted or rather refused to act, but still required a vote. The 53-47 vote was the Senate's refusal to block the sale of smart-bombs and other precision-guided munition technology to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 230
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC