The Saudi Arabian Activist Arrested For 'Driving While Female'

Saudi activist Manal al-Sharif attends the TIME 100 gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world. . She tells the story of what led her to her imprisonment for "driving while female" in Saudi Arabia, and how that was just the beginning of her work as an activist.

Chicago, IL

