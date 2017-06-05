The Latest: Senior UAE diplomat condemns Tehran attacks
The Latest on attacks in Iran's parliament building and the mausoleum of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini : Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates rejected and condemned all terrorist acts. However, Gargash said Gulf nations and Iran's government remained "poles apart" from each other on political and security matters.
