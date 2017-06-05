The Latest: Saudi airline suspending flights to Qatar
In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, Qatar Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani waits for the arrival of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry ahead of their meeting, at Diwan Palace in Doha, Qatar. Four Arab nations have cut ties with Qatar over an escalating diplomatic battle over the country's backing of Islamist groups and its relations with Iran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|20 hr
|too much
|221
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC