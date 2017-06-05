The Latest: Kuwaiti emir travels to U...

The Latest: Kuwaiti emir travels to UAE for talks on Qatar

Qatar's foreign minister says Kuwait is trying to mediate a diplomatic crisis in which Arab countries have cut dipl... DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The Latest on the Gulf crisis after Saudi Arabia and other nations cut ties to Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism : Kuwait's emir has met two top officials in the United Arab Emirates to try and mediate a growing diplomatic crisis over Qatar. Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah arrived in Dubai on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

