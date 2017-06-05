The Latest: Iran indirectly blames Saudi Arabia for attacks

TEHRAN, Iran - The Latest on attacks in Iran's parliament building and the shrine of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini : The statement Wednesday evening stops short of alleging direct Saudi involvement but calls it "meaningful" that the attacks took place about one week after U.S. President Donald Trump travelled to Saudi Arabia and strongly asserted American support for Riyadh. The statement says that Saudi Arabia "constantly supports takfiri terrorists" including the Islamic State group and the IS claim of responsibility "reveals their hand in this barbaric action."

