The International Union of Muslim Scholars logo - " File photo

Qatar media outlets have been slandering scholars at Saudi Arabia's Council of Senior Scholars , the kingdom's highest religious body, and calling them "hypocrites". The Qatari media campaigns against scholars of the CSS started after Abdul-Aziz ibn Abdullah Al-Sheikh, grand mufti of Saudi Arabia, announced that procedures taken against Doha by Arab countries are in fact in the best interest of Qatari citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.