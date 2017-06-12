The International Union of Muslim Scholars logo - " File photo
Qatar media outlets have been slandering scholars at Saudi Arabia's Council of Senior Scholars , the kingdom's highest religious body, and calling them "hypocrites". The Qatari media campaigns against scholars of the CSS started after Abdul-Aziz ibn Abdullah Al-Sheikh, grand mufti of Saudi Arabia, announced that procedures taken against Doha by Arab countries are in fact in the best interest of Qatari citizens.
