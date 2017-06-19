Tax Law Changes in Saudi Arabia

The Action: A new Excise Tax, on luxury products and goods deemed harmful to human health or the environment, came into force on June 11, 2017. Saudi Arabian tax authorities are accepting comments on a Draft Value Added Tax Law until June 29, 2017.

