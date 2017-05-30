Tajik Woman Details Alleged Abuse At Hands Of Saudi Employers

Shamsia Asanalishoeva says physical abuse at the hands of her employers led her to seek help, first from local police and then Tajik diplomats. A year later, the 46-year-old is anxious to return home after being rescued from the physical abuse she says she suffered while working as an undocumented employee in a family home on the Persian Gulf state's western coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.