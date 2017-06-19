Suicide bomber 'killed in foiled plot' against Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian security forces have foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, exchanging gunfire with one of the suspects who blew himself up inside a home, officials said. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/suicide-bomber-killed-in-foiled-plot-against-grand-mosque-in-saudi-arabia-35860891.html Saudi Arabian security forces have foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, exchanging gunfire with one of the suspects who blew himself up inside a home, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May '17
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May '17
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC