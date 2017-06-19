Suicide bomber 'killed in foiled plot...

Suicide bomber 'killed in foiled plot' against Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian security forces have foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, exchanging gunfire with one of the suspects who blew himself up inside a home, officials said.

