Six members of Qatari Armed Forces wounded

Six members of the Qatari armed forces were injured in the course of their duty as part of the Qatari duty force defending the southern border of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Directorate of Moral Guidance at the Ministry of Defence announced. These injuries took place as the Qatari armed forces stationed in the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were performing their continuing heroic duty along with their brethren to defeat enemy forces from the Kingdom.

Chicago, IL

