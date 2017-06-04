Six members of Qatari Armed Forces wounded
Six members of the Qatari armed forces were injured in the course of their duty as part of the Qatari duty force defending the southern border of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Directorate of Moral Guidance at the Ministry of Defence announced. These injuries took place as the Qatari armed forces stationed in the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were performing their continuing heroic duty along with their brethren to defeat enemy forces from the Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|7 hr
|tina anne
|219
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC