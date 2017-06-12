Sharif on private visit to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 18 : Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with his family members has left for a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. He will perform Umrah during the last days of the Holy Month of Ramazan and also offer prayers in Masjid-e-Nabvi at Medina, reports the Radio Pakistan.

