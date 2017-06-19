Saudi's ratings have - stable' outlook: CI Ratings
The stable outlook would mean that Saudi Arabia's rating will be stable over the next 12 months, the Cyprus-based think-tank highlighted. "The ratings mainly reflect the sheer size of the country's hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the relatively strong level of external assets under the management of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency , despite their continued steep decline," the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May '17
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May '17
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May '17
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC