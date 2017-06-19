Saudi's ratings have - stable' outloo...

Saudi's ratings have - stable' outlook: CI Ratings

The stable outlook would mean that Saudi Arabia's rating will be stable over the next 12 months, the Cyprus-based think-tank highlighted. "The ratings mainly reflect the sheer size of the country's hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the relatively strong level of external assets under the management of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency , despite their continued steep decline," the report said.

Chicago, IL

