Saudis killed in car blast 'wanted' f...

Saudis killed in car blast 'wanted' for police murders

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Two Saudi suspects were killed when their car exploded in a mainly Shiite district of the kingdom were wanted for murdering police officers, the interior ministry has said. DNA testing identified Fadil al-Hamada and Mohammed al- Suwaimil, both Saudis, as the men who died on June 1 in Qatif city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 230
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC