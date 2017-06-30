Saudi GDP falls for first time since ...

Saudi GDP falls for first time since financial crisis as oil output cut

Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product shrank from a year earlier in the first quarter of 2017 for the first time since the global financial crisis, but the private sector strengthened gradually, official data showed on Friday. GDP, adjusted for inflation, shrank 0.5 percent year-on-year between January and March, its first fall since 2009.

