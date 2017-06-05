Saudi Arms Sale Hits Possible Senate ...

Saudi Arms Sale Hits Possible Senate Roadblock

Some lawmakers are fed up with Saudi Arabia's bombing campaign in Yemen and oppose plans to sell Riyadh more U.S.-made munitions. A proposed sale of $500 million worth of U.S. precision-guided missiles to Saudi Arabia is coming under growing scrutiny from Congress, with lawmakers poised to vote on a resolution Thursday that could prove embarrassing for Riyadh and the Donald Trump administration.

