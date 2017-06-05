Saudi Arms Sale Hits Possible Senate Roadblock
Some lawmakers are fed up with Saudi Arabia's bombing campaign in Yemen and oppose plans to sell Riyadh more U.S.-made munitions. A proposed sale of $500 million worth of U.S. precision-guided missiles to Saudi Arabia is coming under growing scrutiny from Congress, with lawmakers poised to vote on a resolution Thursday that could prove embarrassing for Riyadh and the Donald Trump administration.
