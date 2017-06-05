Saudi arms deal is 'fake news,' officials tell US think tank

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud arrive for the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN A much-touted $110-billion US-Saudi arms deal which has worried Israeli officials is not an actual binding deal, but rather a collection of letters of intent drafted by the sides, US political and defense officials told the Brookings Institution's Bruce Riedel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.