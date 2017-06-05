Saudi arms deal is 'fake news,' offic...

Saudi arms deal is 'fake news,' officials tell US think tank

21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud arrive for the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN A much-touted $110-billion US-Saudi arms deal which has worried Israeli officials is not an actual binding deal, but rather a collection of letters of intent drafted by the sides, US political and defense officials told the Brookings Institution's Bruce Riedel.

