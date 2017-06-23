Saudi Arabia's New Heir Leads Revolut...

Saudi Arabia's New Heir Leads Revolution of Powerful Millennials

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

While the elevation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 31, as heir to the throne this week caught the attention, some of his cousins and relatives whose fathers held key posts in past decades have been installed in the royal court as advisers, sent to the U.S. and Europe as ambassadors and appointed to government institutions in Riyadh. Together, they are some of the world's most powerful millennials, increasingly in control of a Gulf kingdom where two-thirds of the population is under 35. The challenge will be to sell Prince Mohammed's "Vision 2030," his road map to a post-oil economy that will require social upheaval and financial sacrifices never experienced by this generation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ... Jun 16 spytheweb 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 230
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May '17 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC