Saudi Arabia's New Heir Leads Revolution of Powerful Millennials
While the elevation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 31, as heir to the throne this week caught the attention, some of his cousins and relatives whose fathers held key posts in past decades have been installed in the royal court as advisers, sent to the U.S. and Europe as ambassadors and appointed to government institutions in Riyadh. Together, they are some of the world's most powerful millennials, increasingly in control of a Gulf kingdom where two-thirds of the population is under 35. The challenge will be to sell Prince Mohammed's "Vision 2030," his road map to a post-oil economy that will require social upheaval and financial sacrifices never experienced by this generation.
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May '17
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
