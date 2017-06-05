Saudi Arabian Government Arrests Leading Women's Rights Activist
Despite several efforts made by Saudi Arabia to wash away its human rights abuses with public relations campaigns, the authoritarian government continues arresting and suppressing Saudi women trying to escape or fight back against the country's subjugation of women. On June 5, Amnesty International reported that one of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activist, Loujain al-Hathloul, was arrested.
Read more at The New York Observer.
