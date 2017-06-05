Saudi Arabian Airlines says suspends all flights to Qatar
Saudi Arabian Airlines has suspended all flights to Qatar, it said on its official Twitter account on Monday, without providing further details. Other airlines including Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have also announced similar moves, while Qatar Airways has suspended flights to Saudi Arabia.
