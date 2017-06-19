Saudi Arabia to help Yemen tackle cho...

Saudi Arabia to help Yemen tackle cholera outbreak

Riyadh, June 24 Saudi Arabia has planned to shell out millions of dollars to stem a serious outbreak of cholera in Yemen, the media reported. On Friday, Riyadh announced a donation of $66 million to Unicef, the World Health Organisation and their partners to fight the disease, reports CNN.

Chicago, IL

