Saudi Arabia to Close Down a Hospital to Launch a Free Economic Zone

A government committee is studying a proposal to close down Al-Jowharah Stadium and King Faisal Specialist Hospital north of Jeddah in order to open a free economic zone . "The Ministry of Finance is skeptical about the decision of buying both properties but the Public Investment Fund intends to buy the hospital, the stadium and the residential area near the stadium," said a source.

