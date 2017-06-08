Saudi Arabia Soccer Team Ignores Lond...

Saudi Arabia Soccer Team Ignores London Tribute [VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Saudi Arabia's national soccer team on Thursday failed to properly line up for a moment of silence held for the victims of the terror attacks in London. Saudi Arabia was set to play Australia in a World Cup qualifier when the announcer called for a minute of silence on the pitch, reports The Telegraph .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 7 hr spocko 223
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... 9 hr lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC