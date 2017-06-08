Saudi Arabia Soccer Team Ignores London Tribute [VIDEO]
Saudi Arabia's national soccer team on Thursday failed to properly line up for a moment of silence held for the victims of the terror attacks in London. Saudi Arabia was set to play Australia in a World Cup qualifier when the announcer called for a minute of silence on the pitch, reports The Telegraph .
