Saudi Arabia ramps up Washington lobbying with former Trump advisers
As he has done on numerous occasions in the past, Mohammad Javad Zarif defended former President Barack Obama's rapprochement policy of Iran even though it cost him the relationship with Saudi Arabia . Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said the value of all the agreements signed between the Saudis and USA firms would total more than $380 billion over 10 years, including a $ 110 billion arms package signed by Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud that helps bolster a flagging US defense industry while providing Riyadh with enhanced regional military security.
