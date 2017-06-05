Saudi Arabia: Qatar must stop support...

Saudi Arabia: Qatar must stop supporting Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Saudi foreign minister says Gulf state is undermining the Palestinian Authority and Egypt, must 'act like a normal country' and decide which direction it wants to go Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir speaks to the press on current events and challenges in the Middle East, in Paris, June 6, 2017. Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Tuesday that Qatar must stop supporting terrorist groups like Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, and urged the Gulf state, facing regional isolation, to change its policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Sun too much 221
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC