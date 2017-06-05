Saudi Arabia: Qatar must stop supporting Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood
Saudi foreign minister says Gulf state is undermining the Palestinian Authority and Egypt, must 'act like a normal country' and decide which direction it wants to go Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir speaks to the press on current events and challenges in the Middle East, in Paris, June 6, 2017. Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Tuesday that Qatar must stop supporting terrorist groups like Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, and urged the Gulf state, facing regional isolation, to change its policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sun
|too much
|221
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC