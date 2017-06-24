Saudi Arabia, other Gulf countries de...

Saudi Arabia, other Gulf countries declare Sunday start of Eid al-Fitr

Authorities in Saudi Arabia on Saturday declared Eid al-Fitr, the holiday to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, would begin Sunday. The Saudi Press Agency reported multiple witnesses observed the new moon of the 10th month of Shawal after sunset on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

