Saudi Arabia Needs More Women in Senior, Leadership Positions: Study

17 hrs ago

Some 75 percent of Saudi companies believe that the productivity and skills available with Saudi women is the primary driver for hiring women in the Kingdom, according to a study published on Sunday. Sponsored by "Our Youth our Future" program and the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Riyadh, Glowork and AccountAbility launched a study on women's contribution in leadership and management in the Kingdom.

Chicago, IL

