Saudi Arabia Needs More Women in Senior, Leadership Positions: Study
Some 75 percent of Saudi companies believe that the productivity and skills available with Saudi women is the primary driver for hiring women in the Kingdom, according to a study published on Sunday. Sponsored by "Our Youth our Future" program and the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Riyadh, Glowork and AccountAbility launched a study on women's contribution in leadership and management in the Kingdom.
