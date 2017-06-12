Saudi Arabia instructs ban of books by Yousef al-Qaradawi from schools, universities and libraries
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian education minister Sunday urged the removal of the books by the chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars from education areas. The statement issued by Saudi Arabian Education Ministry under the signature of minister Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Issa said all books by Yousef al-Qaradawi, the chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, should "immediately" be pulled off from schools, universities and libraries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sat
|Quirky
|230
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC