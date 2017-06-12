Saudi Arabia instructs ban of books by Yousef al-Qaradawi from schools, universities and libraries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian education minister Sunday urged the removal of the books by the chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars from education areas. The statement issued by Saudi Arabian Education Ministry under the signature of minister Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Issa said all books by Yousef al-Qaradawi, the chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, should "immediately" be pulled off from schools, universities and libraries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.