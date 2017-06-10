Saudi Arabia imposes heavy family tax...

Saudi Arabia imposes heavy family tax on dependents; burden forces lakhs of Indians to return

India.com

Riyadh, June 21: Saudi Arabia has decided to impose a family tax of 100 riyals per dependent per month on expatriates. The "dependent fee" will be implemented from July 1 and is expected to pose a financial burden on the over 41 lakh Indian families living in that country.

Chicago, IL

