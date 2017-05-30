Saudi Arabia: Four new MERS cases (three asymptomatic) on June 2
Via the KSA MOH Command and Control Center, we finally have yesterday's MERS update: MOH: '4 New Confirmed Corona Cases Recorded' . Three of the cases are in Riyadh; they are all expatriate female healthcare workers, and all are asymptomatic.
