Saudi Arabia: Four new MERS cases (three asymptomatic) on June 2

Via the KSA MOH Command and Control Center, we finally have yesterday's MERS update: MOH: '4 New Confirmed Corona Cases Recorded' . Three of the cases are in Riyadh; they are all expatriate female healthcare workers, and all are asymptomatic.

