Saudi Arabia: Five new MERS cases, all HCWs, in Riyadh

It's 11:00 pm Sunday night in Riyadh, and the KSA MOH Command and Control Center has finally released its June 11 update: MOH: '5 New Confirmed Corona Cases Recorded' . All are expatriate healthcare workers; two of them, a man and a woman, are symptomatic while three others are not.

Chicago, IL

