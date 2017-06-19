Saudi Arabia Completes First Stage of Drone Factory in Riyadh
The factory is projected to manufacture drones suitable for military and civil purposes, scientific research, urban planning and security. The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology has announced that the first stage of a drone factory in Riyadh is almost complete.
