Saudi Arabia, Aramco Take Steps to Maximize IPO Valuation
The government of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco are taking further steps toward maximizing the value of the state-owned oil giant in preparation for the sale of shares to citizens and international investors next year, according to reports. The measures reportedly include moving some liabilities from Aramco to the government, as well as clarifying the relationship between the oil company and some of the non-oil projects it funds within the Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC