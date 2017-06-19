Saudi Arabia, Aramco Take Steps to Maximize IPO Valuation

The government of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco are taking further steps toward maximizing the value of the state-owned oil giant in preparation for the sale of shares to citizens and international investors next year, according to reports. The measures reportedly include moving some liabilities from Aramco to the government, as well as clarifying the relationship between the oil company and some of the non-oil projects it funds within the Kingdom.

