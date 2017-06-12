Saudi Arabia Accelerate Plans for Ren...

Saudi Arabia Accelerate Plans for Renewable Energy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Saudi government is making good on its pledge to introduce solar and wind power into the kingdom's energy mix so that renewable energy becomes a growing part of the feedstock for the country's electricity generation. This will free up more of the Gulf country's crude products and natural gas for export sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Sat Quirky 230
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,230 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC