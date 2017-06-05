Rouhania s second term: On a collisio...

Rouhania s second term: On a collision course with the Revolutionary Guards

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was elected to a second term, winning 57 percent of the votes in the May 19, 2017, election. During the campaign, Rouhani ended up going head-to-head with the conservative candidate, Ebrahim Raisi, who was supported by the spiritual Leader of Iran, Khamenei, and is on the list of candidates to succeed him.

