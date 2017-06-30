Qatar urges US intervention to resolve diplomatic crisis in Gulf

US President Donald Trump has backed the Arab boycott of Qatar, even though it is home to a major US airbase Qatar on Friday called on its ally the US to play a "vital role" in resolving an escalating dispute between the Gulf emirate and its neighbours. Earlier in June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties and transportation links with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, a charge Doha denies.

