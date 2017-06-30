Qatar urges US intervention to resolv...

Qatar urges US intervention to resolve diplomatic crisis in Gulf

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

US President Donald Trump has backed the Arab boycott of Qatar, even though it is home to a major US airbase Qatar on Friday called on its ally the US to play a "vital role" in resolving an escalating dispute between the Gulf emirate and its neighbours. Earlier in June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties and transportation links with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, a charge Doha denies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ... Jun 16 spytheweb 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 223
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May '17 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May '17 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May '17 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,614 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC