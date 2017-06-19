Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers

DOHA, June 20 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund made U.S. dollar deposits in some local banks last week as a precaution after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha, Qatari commercial bankers said. One Qatar-based banker, whose own institution received funds, said new deposits in the banking system by the Qatar Investment Authority at the end of last week were believed to total several billion dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.