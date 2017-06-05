Qatar says Kuwait trying to mediate, ...

Qatar says Kuwait trying to mediate, solve Gulf crisis

Kuwait is trying to mediate a Gulf crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbors, which have severed ties with the energy-rich travel hub and moved to isolate it from the outside world, Qatar's foreign minister said Tuesday. The biggest diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf since the 1991 U.S.-led war against Iraq pits several nations against Qatar, which is home to some 10,000 American troops and a major U.S. military base.

Chicago, IL

