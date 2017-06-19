Qatar: List of Demands from Saudi, Allies Not 'Realistic'

Qatar says the demands presented by Saudi Arabia and three of its allies that have imposed a blockade on Doha are not "realistic", as the unprecedented diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf region seems headed for a stalemate. "We are reviewing these demands out of respect for... regional security and there will be an official response from our ministry of foreign affairs," Sheikh Saif al-Thani, the director of Qatar's government communications office, was further quoted as saying by Reuters on Saturday.

