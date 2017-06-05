Qatar Airways Suspends Flights to Sau...

Qatar Airways Suspends Flights to Saudi Arabia Amid Diplomatic Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

"Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until 23:59 UTC on 05th June . Please check this page regularly for further flight updates," Qatar Airways alerted passengers Five Arab countries - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt - cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and moved to close off access to the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 20 hr too much 221
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC