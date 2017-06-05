Qatar Airways Suspends Flights to Saudi Arabia Amid Diplomatic Crisis
"Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until 23:59 UTC on 05th June . Please check this page regularly for further flight updates," Qatar Airways alerted passengers Five Arab countries - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt - cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and moved to close off access to the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|20 hr
|too much
|221
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC