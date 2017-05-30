Photo credit: Bandar Algaloud / Saudi...

Photo credit: Bandar Algaloud / Saudi Royal Council / Handout / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Donald Trump's recent sojourn in the Middle East leaves the United States where it was before the president departed: His administration remains committed to containing Iran while philosophically adopting a pre-9/11 approach to combating Sunni Islamic militancy. Sunni Arab leaders have reason to be content.

Chicago, IL

