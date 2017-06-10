NYT: Saudi Arabia led misguided attack on Al Jazeera
Silencing Al Jazeera was a high priority when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Yemen moved to isolate Qatar earlier this month, the Editorial Board of The New York Times wrote in an opinion piece published on Thursday. "Qatar's critics accuse the station of supporting Sunni Islamist terrorism and Iranian ambitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC