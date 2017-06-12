Nigerian arrested for human trafficki...

Nigerian arrested for human trafficking at Aflao Border

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

A 35-year old Nigerian, Utham Nasir Ismail, has been arrested by Immigration Officers at the Aflao Border Post for attempting to traffic two Ghanaian girls through the Togo border to board a flight to Saudi Arabia. The girls, ages 19 and 21 were rescued from the suspected trafficker who initially claimed to be a trader who buys Woodin clothes and ginger to sell in Nigeria from Ghana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 230
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC