Nigerian arrested for human trafficking at Aflao Border
A 35-year old Nigerian, Utham Nasir Ismail, has been arrested by Immigration Officers at the Aflao Border Post for attempting to traffic two Ghanaian girls through the Togo border to board a flight to Saudi Arabia. The girls, ages 19 and 21 were rescued from the suspected trafficker who initially claimed to be a trader who buys Woodin clothes and ginger to sell in Nigeria from Ghana.
