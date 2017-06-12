Nigerian arrested for human trafficking at Aflao Border

A 35-year old Nigerian, Utham Nasir Ismail, has been arrested by Immigration Officers at the Aflao Border Post for attempting to traffic two Ghanaian girls through the Togo border to board a flight to Saudi Arabia. The girls, ages 19 and 21 were rescued from the suspected trafficker who initially claimed to be a trader who buys Woodin clothes and ginger to sell in Nigeria from Ghana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.